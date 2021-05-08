Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 810,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.12.
About Calithera Biosciences
