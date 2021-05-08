Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 810,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

