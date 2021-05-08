Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.83.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

