Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0012 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 105.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a market cap of $143,583.22 and $2.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

