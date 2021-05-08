Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 67.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 67.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $83.60 billion and $26.63 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.29 or 0.00587330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,517,138,099 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

