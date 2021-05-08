Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $312.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.90 million and the highest is $325.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $273.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $296,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,125 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 681,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,861,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

