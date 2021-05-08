Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post sales of $546.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $549.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.55 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $456.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

VNTR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 487,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

