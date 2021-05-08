MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $253.36. 10,170,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,975,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

