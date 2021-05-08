TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.10 million.

Shares of TRUE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 1,524,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,377. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $455.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.82.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

