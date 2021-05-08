Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ORA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.53. 542,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.