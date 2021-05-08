Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

