Financial Review: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) & The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palomar and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar currently has a consensus target price of $104.20, suggesting a potential upside of 54.10%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Volatility and Risk

Palomar has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palomar and The Seibels Bruce Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 15.27 $10.62 million $1.73 39.09 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 11.97% 6.95% 3.98% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palomar beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

