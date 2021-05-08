Energi Price Hits $3.28 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00005589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $133.69 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00066305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.00319691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,777,156 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

