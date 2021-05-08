Analysts Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centerra Gold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE CGAU traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 934,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,128. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

