Kadena Achieves Market Cap of $145.94 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $145.94 million and approximately $594,941.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00253467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 539.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.49 or 0.01153196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00739573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,670.37 or 1.00014227 BTC.

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,447,030 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

