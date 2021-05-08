Basid Coin Price Tops $0.0939 on Exchanges (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $54.06 million and $1.53 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00082505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.60 or 0.00802217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00104194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,556.64 or 0.09472295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00045011 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,842,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BASIDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.