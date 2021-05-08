Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Beyond Meat updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $8.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.73. 9,339,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,224. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $106.91 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.41.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.44.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

