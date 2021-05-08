Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $601.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.01 million and the lowest is $593.79 million. Primerica posted sales of $521.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,773. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

