Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 945,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.15, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

