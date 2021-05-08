Lotto Market Cap Hits $220.83 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $220.83 million and approximately $770,766.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lotto has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.00594496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars.

