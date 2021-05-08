Base Protocol (BASE) Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00004099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $76,165.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00082529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00063186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.96 or 0.00797338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00103998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,545.42 or 0.09448712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00044979 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,888,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,392 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

