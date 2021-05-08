Zcash Price Hits $307.49 (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $307.49 or 0.00523922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.53 or 0.00225808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00245049 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,727,300 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

