COVIR.IO Trading 140.3% Higher This Week (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for about $127.03 or 0.00216452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 140.3% higher against the US dollar. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00253751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 513.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $675.77 or 0.01151432 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.24 or 0.00743300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,704.88 or 1.00025841 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO launched on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

