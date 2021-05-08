MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.97 Million

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report sales of $168.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.50 million. MongoDB reported sales of $130.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $758.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $764.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $965.86 million, with estimates ranging from $917.91 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

MongoDB stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.32. 964,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a one year low of $171.24 and a one year high of $428.96.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $93,398,718. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $195,138,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

