Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Earnings Results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%.

Shares of CLMT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 449,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $456.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

