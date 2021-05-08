Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Posts Earnings Results

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FICO traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $496.17. The stock had a trading volume of 101,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,089. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $337.04 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.60 and a 200 day moving average of $483.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

