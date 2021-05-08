Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $7.48. 12,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,805. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $148.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

MNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

