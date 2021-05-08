Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.98 million-$447.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.56. 489,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,199. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.83.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.