Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.98 million-$447.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.90 million.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.56. 489,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,199. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.10.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
