Spaceswap SHAKE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,294.00 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,603.11 or 0.02713696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market cap of $931,409.26 and approximately $18,294.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00252280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 491.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.01145775 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00032433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00734360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.72 or 0.99713578 BTC.

About Spaceswap SHAKE

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading

