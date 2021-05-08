Krios Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 68.6% lower against the dollar. Krios has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $600.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000913 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00149898 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.