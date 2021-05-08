Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $26.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.39 million and the lowest is $16.20 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $118.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $239.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $156.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $379.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

TBIO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $5,252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 205.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

