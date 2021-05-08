ZooKeeper (ZOO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $589,548.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $8.64 million and $589,548.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00252280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 491.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.01145775 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00032433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00734360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.72 or 0.99713578 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 5,675,238 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.