Brokerages Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Price Target at GBX 76.14

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.14 ($0.99).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FGP traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 74.60 ($0.97). 2,414,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,409. The stock has a market cap of £911.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.19. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.