Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post $7.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $44.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,226 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,233. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

