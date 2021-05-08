Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.76 million.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $135.39. 2,143,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.93.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,499 shares of company stock worth $81,357,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.