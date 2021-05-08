Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.410-2.580 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.41-2.58 EPS.

NYSE SEM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 788,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other Select Medical news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.