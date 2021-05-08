Injective Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $49.47 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.34 or 0.00031150 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $441.25 million and approximately $49.47 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00081896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00062936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.78 or 0.00806290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00104163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,670.19 or 0.09629246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00045056 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

