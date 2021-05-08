S4FE (S4F) Price Hits $0.0152

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. S4FE has a market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

