Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRWSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 7,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

