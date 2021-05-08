$371.75 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $371.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.97 million to $375.20 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $406.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $16.23. 1,089,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.