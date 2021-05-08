$0.47 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $49.17. 1,511,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

