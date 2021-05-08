LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 103,818 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 103,818 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.67. 19,959,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,763,656. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

