Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,957,051 shares of company stock valued at $275,561,945. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

