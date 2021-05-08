Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CNP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,687. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

