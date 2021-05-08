Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $4.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGDPF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

MGDPF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,427. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

