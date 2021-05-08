Analysts Set AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Price Target at GBX 4,431.25

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,431.25 ($57.89).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

AVV stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,348 ($43.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,128. The company has a market cap of £10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,597.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

In other news, insider Craig Hayman sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,551 ($46.39), for a total transaction of £1,136,320 ($1,484,609.35).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

