Dock (DOCK) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $78.31 million and $9.51 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00075942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.45 or 0.00802559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.97 or 0.09548510 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,389,250 coins and its circulating supply is 686,664,903 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

