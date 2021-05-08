Render Token Price Hits $0.86 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $132.55 million and $7.55 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

