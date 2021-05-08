Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.64 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

NYSE:ENV traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. 730,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

