Square (NYSE:SQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,836,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,617. Square has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average is $223.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,364,264 shares of company stock valued at $328,210,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.02.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

