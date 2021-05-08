Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%.
Shares of GLP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 660,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.
About Global Partners
Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.
Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.